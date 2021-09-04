Unique Health ID on the cards for all in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday announced in the Assembly that a Unique Health ID (UHID) will be assigned to all people across the State after setting up a population Health Registry and Health IT platform.

This will be useful for implementing schemes like Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam that was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 5 in Krishnagiri and seven other districts. According to the officials, details will be taken from the State Family Database for issuing UHID.

So, all the eight crore population will get the UHID. Under the project the health records of the population and their personal details will be digitised. "Once that UHID is entered the health condition of the patient and the medicines they are taking will be displayed. This will make it easy for the doctors to provide treatment," said Dr S Udhaya Kumar, medical officer, Shoolagiri Block in Krishnagiri.