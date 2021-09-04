Villagers of Tamil Nadu's Gomangalampudur begin renovation of 500-year-old Bungalow Court

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In an attempt at preserving heritage, residents of Gomangalampudur in Udumalai have pooled money and are renovating an arch at the entrance of the village. The design of Bungalow Court, believed to have been constructed 500 years ago, is unique – a passage with baked tile roof flanked by thinnais on each side.

The building is used as court room where the villagers gather to resolve issues such as family disputes and matters of public interest. It is part of celluloid history too as many films, including Rajinikanth-starrer Valli, were shot here.

R Selvaraj (50), a resident of Gomangalam, reminisces "Our forefathers told us that the structure was built more than 500 hundred years ago and used to be the only entry point to the village. We consider this a historic structure as our forefathers solved several issues sitting on the thinnais."

Recently, a truck rammed the building while trying to enter the village. “We sought opinion from public through online about renovating the structure. The majority of people stressed the building should not be razed. We want to preserve the building and pass it on to future generations. Instead of pulling the structure down, we will strengthen it by installing additional pillars.’

The villagers have bought two stone pillars, each costing Rs 40, 000, from Nagercoil.The tiles on the roof would be replaced with new ones. The cost of renovation is estimated to be Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh, and is crowd funded, Selvaraj said.

R Govindaraj, a farmer, said the villagers believe that the entrance was built during Vijayanagara empire. Besides solving issues, the thinnai acted religious connect.

More than 3,000 people live in the village and Naidus are in significant numbers. "During Tamil months Purattasi and Margazhi, the idol of the processional deity from the Perumal temple would be placed here and prayers held," he said.