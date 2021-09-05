CM lauds winners of TOKyo paralympics

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday congratulated paralympians who won medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. In a message he said, “Congrats to Manish Narwal for winning the third gold medal for India and Singhraj Adhana for winning his second medal at Paralympics. The remarkable performance of our paralympians will open up many new opportunities.”
