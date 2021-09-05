More fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu schools, colleges become concern for parents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR/ARIYALUR/TIRUPPUR: Fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's educational institutions emerged again after two students and a teacher tested positive on Saturday, sparking concern among parents.

The infectees are a 16-yearold student from the Government-aided Higher Secondary School in Ariyalur, a 19-year-old student from the Kundhavai Natchiyar Government Arts College for Women in Thanjavur, and a 34-year-old Tamil teacher at the Nesavalar Colony Municipal High School in Tiruppur district.

It is to be noted that three students and three teachers had tested positive for COVID on Friday.

According to reports, the college student, along with 900 students and two dozen teachers, was tested on September 1, the day educational institutions reopened. The results came only on Friday.

However, the student did not attend the college that day claiming that the result was sent to her phone through SMS.

Similarly, the teacher who tested positive, had fever and a sore throat since September 1. Following that, the health department collected samples from about 30 teaching and non-teaching faculty in the school through a camp on Saturday.

The student from Ariyalur tested positive after samples were collected from 66 people on Friday.

The situation has triggered concerns among parents, who are mulling to switch their wards to online classes if more cases crop up. Though parents and teachers were largely in favour of reopening the schools, some of them are now worried that vaccines are not yet approved for children below the age of 18.

"Colleges being reopened can still be accepted since the students are all eligible for vaccination against COVID. However, that is not the case with school students,” said R Shanthini, a parent of a class 10 student, studying in a private school in Chennai.

Increasing COVID-19 cases may raise anxiety among kids

Currently, schools are permitted to function for six hours a day, from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. However, most schools are closing by noon to avoid lunch break gatherings. But, this does not seem to be enough.

"We cannot expect children to wear masks for six hours a day. Even adults are not wearing them in offices, let alone kids. It will be better if online classes resume and each class has an inperson doubt-clearing session at school, once a week," suggested K Venkatachalam, parent of a class 11 student.

According to V Ramarao, an activist, opinion of medical experts to reopen schools is largely based on the stress and the huge learning gap in the society.

"Online classes are not accessible to many children. The School Education Department could wait until the Centre gave its nod to vaccinate children as well. Their focus should be on ensuring that every student has access to online education."

Meanwhile, health experts that The New Indian Express spoke to, also said the rising cases may have an impact on the children’s mental health.

"Being freed from homes may feel good for a while, but in the backdrop of cases rising, it will create a lot of paranoia. Now that cases have started coming up, it may aggravate anxiety issues among children," said Dr R Palanivel, a psychiatrist.

Distressing times ahead for kids?

Health experts opined that the rising COVID cases in schools and colleges may have an impact on children’s mental health, as it could give way to paranoia and anxiety