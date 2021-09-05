STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

More fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu schools, colleges become concern for parents

According to reports, the college student, along with 900 students and two dozen teachers, was tested on September 1, the day educational institutions reopened.

Published: 05th September 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Students cycling to school at Nanganallur on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

Students cycling to school at Nanganallur on Thursday. (File | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR/ARIYALUR/TIRUPPUR: Fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's educational institutions emerged again after two students and a teacher tested positive on Saturday, sparking concern among parents.

The infectees are a 16-yearold student from the Government-aided Higher Secondary School in Ariyalur, a 19-year-old student from the Kundhavai Natchiyar Government Arts College for Women in Thanjavur, and a 34-year-old Tamil teacher at the Nesavalar Colony Municipal High School in Tiruppur district.

It is to be noted that three students and three teachers had tested positive for COVID on Friday.

According to reports, the college student, along with 900 students and two dozen teachers, was tested on September 1, the day educational institutions reopened. The results came only on Friday.

However, the student did not attend the college that day claiming that the result was sent to her phone through SMS.

Similarly, the teacher who tested positive, had fever and a sore throat since September 1. Following that, the health department collected samples from about 30 teaching and non-teaching faculty in the school through a camp on Saturday.

The student from Ariyalur tested positive after samples were collected from 66 people on Friday.

The situation has triggered concerns among parents, who are mulling to switch their wards to online classes if more cases crop up. Though parents and teachers were largely in favour of reopening the schools, some of them are now worried that vaccines are not yet approved for children below the age of 18.

"Colleges being reopened can still be accepted since the students are all eligible for vaccination against COVID. However, that is not the case with school students,” said R Shanthini, a parent of a class 10 student, studying in a private school in Chennai. 

Increasing COVID-19 cases may raise anxiety among kids

Currently, schools are permitted to function for six hours a day, from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. However, most schools are closing by noon to avoid lunch break gatherings. But, this does not seem to be enough.

"We cannot expect children to wear masks for six hours a day. Even adults are not wearing them in offices, let alone kids. It will be better if online classes resume and each class has an inperson doubt-clearing session at school, once a week," suggested K Venkatachalam, parent of a class 11 student.

According to V Ramarao, an activist, opinion of medical experts to reopen schools is largely based on the stress and the huge learning gap in the society.

"Online classes are not accessible to many children. The School Education Department could wait until the Centre gave its nod to vaccinate children as well. Their focus should be on ensuring that every student has access to online education."

Meanwhile, health experts that The New Indian Express spoke to, also said the rising cases may have an impact on the children’s mental health.

"Being freed from homes may feel good for a while, but in the backdrop of cases rising, it will create a lot of paranoia. Now that cases have started coming up, it may aggravate anxiety issues among children," said Dr R Palanivel, a psychiatrist.

Distressing times ahead for kids?

Health experts opined that the rising COVID cases in schools and colleges may have an impact on children’s mental health, as it could give way to paranoia and anxiety

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu COVID Tamil Nadu college COVID
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp