Need 35 days to complete rural local body elections: Tamil Nadu Election Commission to SC

The State Election Commission (SEC) has moved the Supreme Court seeking 35 more days to complete the elections to the rural local bodies in the nine districts.

Published: 05th September 2021

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Election Commission (SEC) has moved the Supreme Court seeking 35 more days to complete the elections to the rural local bodies in the nine districts. The SC had, on June 26, directed the SEC to complete these elections by September 15.

The SEC pointed out that arrangements for the elections have been going on in full swing but it would need 35 more days to complete the elections. Significantly, sources said the SEC has also made another prayer before the SC to give seven months time to notify the elections to urban local bodies.

Already, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru had said that his department was gearing up to face the elections to urban local bodies by December. 

Now, the Commission has sought more time since last week, the government had announced the creation of six more municipal corporations and 28 municipalities. Elections for urban local bodies could be conducted only if the exercises like ward delimitation, etc., are completed.  

Meanwhile, the SEC convened an all party meeting on Monday to elicit discuss the rural local body polls in nine districts. Already, the Commission has released the voters list for the nine districts and announced extended hours of polling in view of the Corona developments. The elections are likely to be held in one or two phases. 

In yet another development, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a joint statement here, announced formation of election committees for the nine districts.

