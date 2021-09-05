STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Govt school teacher tests COVID positive; samples collected from 50 students and staff

The 38-year-old teacher went for a test on Thursday after he developed cold and cough, the result returned positive.

Published: 05th September 2021 01:39 PM

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A government school teacher tested positive for the COVID-19 on September 3 (Friday), two days after schools in the state were reopened.

After the result, the health department staff began contract tracing and took swab samples from 50 students and staff members of the government school in Kadaladi near Kalasapakkam, where the teacher was working.

"Through contact tracing, five members in his family tested positive on Sunday. The results of students and staff members will be known on Monday," R Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Tiruvannamalai, told The New Indian Express.

The teacher has mild symptoms and his condition is stable. He is now undergoing treatment at the Siddha Covid Care Centre (CCC) in the Old Government Hospital, said the DDHS.

