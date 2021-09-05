STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TVs, fridges, washing machines: Tenkasi health officials offer freebies in return of COVID vaccine

While the municipality officials had set a target of inoculating at least 42,000 people in the region, they were able to administer the jab to only about 16,000 people until Friday.

Published: 05th September 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine freebies, COVID vaccine gifts

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TENKASI: Freebie culture is not new to Tamil Nadu. In fact, once the election season falls upon the State, it is a common scene here. But this time, a municipality, in coordination with a non-government trust, is trying to beef up vaccination by throwing gifts.

Result? An increased participation in the COVID vaccination drive.

Due to lack of people receiving vaccination against COVID-19 in Sankarankovil region, health officials from the municipality approached the Sarathi Ram Trust, headed by PGP Ramanathan (61), a cotton saree manufacturer and the vice president of the Powerloom Owners Association.

The Trust, in the past, had been involved in volunteering activities, including blood donation camps, distributing kabasura kudineer, and also conducting vaccination camps. While the municipality officials had set a target of inoculating at least 42,000 people in the region, they were able to administer the jab to only about 16,000 people until Friday. That is when the Trust stepped in.

"We announced that the first 100 women and men to get vaccinated at the camp will be given a cotton saree and a hot box each. We also offered them 10 more prizes, to be selected by a lucky draw. It included a 33-inch television set, a refrigerator, a washing machine, gas stoves, mixers, grinders, and iron boxes," Ramanathan said.

And it worked. The queues at the camp got longer every minute since 8 am, an hour before vaccination began on Saturday. At the end of the day, almost 750 people had turned up. The lucky draw, as announced, was held at 4 pm and the winners took away the prizes. 

'Freebies not long-term solution'

Municipality Sanitary Officer Balachandar was concerned about the low turnout till Friday. "We have conducted awareness programmes repeatedly in the region asking people to get inoculated. However, hardly 200 of them, or sometimes fewer than that, came to the camp. We approached the Sarathi Ram Trust as they have been involved in similar activities in the past as well. But, we didn’t expect them to offer prizes at such a large scale."

While this cannot be a longterm solution to draw people to vaccination camps, the officer said the announcement surely encouraged them. Hoping this would create an awareness, health officials expect a steady flow into the camps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Freebie Vaccine freebies Sankarankovil region COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp