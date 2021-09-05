Vinayakar Chaturthi restrictions only to stop COVID-19: Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu
CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday said the restrictions imposed by the State government on Vinayakar Chaturthi celebrations are aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. He noted that these restrictions were imposed on the instructions of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. He was responding to BJP Member MR Gandhi who urged the government to allow the festivities.