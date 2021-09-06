10-year wait for bank in this Coimbatore locality

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The people of Karumbukadai, an area with a significant number of Muslim residents, in Coimbatore city have been fighting for more than 10 years to get a branch of a nationalised bank set up here. Some have even offered 10 cents of land to construct a building for the purpose.

“There is not a single bank here. We have sent several letters to all government authorities, ranging from the Prime Minister to the lead bank manager of the district but no action has been taken,” said M Abdul Hakkim, secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

Karumbukadai is one of the most densely populated areas in the city with about 50,000 residents, most of whom are engaged in various business enterprises. “There are several plastic and steel manufacturing companies here employing a large number of people who need bank accounts.

Similarly, many women who turn entrepreneurs need this facility. If a nationalised bank opens a branch here, it will also help us get education and business loans,” said M Syed Ali, a college student who works at a bag shop While residents questioned why banks are reluctant to open branches here, Hakkim alleged the area was “blacklisted” after the 1998 serial bomb blasts.

However, Lead Bank Manager Kousalyadevi denied this. “The banking system has no blacklist. We have referred the issue to higher officials and to the Reserve Bank of India,” she said. “We hope to sort it out as soon as possible.” Coimbatore district collector GS Sameeran said the issue had been brought to his attention recently. “I don’t think there is any issue in setting up a branch,” he said.

The lack of a bank is not the only concern here. The people of Karumbukadai also want a primary health centre, public library and public park. They have petitioned several officials, including the collector, with these demands.

