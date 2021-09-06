STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

10-year wait for bank in this Coimbatore locality

Karumbukadai is one of the most densely populated areas in the city with about 50,000 residents, most of whom are engaged in various business enterprises.

Published: 06th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

construction labourers

The people of Karumbukadai also want a primary health centre, public library and public park. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The people of Karumbukadai, an area with a significant number of Muslim residents,  in Coimbatore city have been fighting for more than 10 years to get a branch of a nationalised bank set up here. Some have even offered 10 cents of land to construct a building for the purpose. 

“There is not a single bank here. We have sent several letters to all government authorities, ranging from the Prime Minister to the lead bank manager of the district but no action has been taken,” said M Abdul Hakkim, secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

Karumbukadai is one of the most densely populated areas in the city with about 50,000 residents, most of whom are engaged in various business enterprises. “There are several plastic and steel manufacturing companies here employing a large number of people who need bank accounts.

Similarly, many women who turn entrepreneurs need this facility. If a nationalised bank opens a branch here, it will also help us get education and business loans,” said M Syed Ali, a college student who works at a bag shop While residents questioned why banks are reluctant to open branches here, Hakkim alleged the area was “blacklisted” after the 1998 serial bomb blasts. 

However, Lead Bank Manager Kousalyadevi denied this. “The banking system has no blacklist. We have referred the issue to higher officials and to the Reserve Bank of India,” she said. “We hope to sort it out as soon as possible.” Coimbatore district collector GS Sameeran said the issue had been brought to his attention recently. “I don’t think there is any issue in setting up a branch,” he said. 

The lack of a bank is not the only concern here. The people of Karumbukadai also want a primary health centre, public library and public park. They have petitioned several officials, including the collector, with these demands.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karumbukadai
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp