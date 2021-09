By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday gave away the Dr Radhakrishnan Award to 15 of the 389 teachers chosen for the award from across the State.

The award recognises the services of the best teachers of School Education Department and is presented on Teachers Day.

Those chosen for the Dr Radhakrishnan award will also receive a Rs 10,000 cash reward, silver medal and certificate of appreciation.