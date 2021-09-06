Actor Suriya Sivakumar’s shooting site in Villupuram’s Gingee still in darkness

Krithika Srinivasan By

VILLUPURAM: “We were filmed to show our misery. But, other than sympathy, little do we get from it. We need actual benefits that will take us out of this suffering and we request the officials to help us,” said 19-year-old K Madhavan, a blind man from an Irular settlement at Anjancheri village in Villupuram’s Gingee.

The settlement, 15 families strong, was filmed for Jai Bhim, a Tamil film starring Suriya Sivakumar, in 2019-20, drawing to it momentary attention from all quarters in the State, but those in power. Thirty kilometres from the bustling Villupuram town, Anjancheri has been home to Irulars reportedly for the past three generations. Nothing, however, has changed for them as they are yet to get basic amenities like drinking water, electricity, and housing, according to sources.

K Ellamal, a 28-year-old resident of the settlement, told The New Indian Express: “We have been living here since my grandparents’ time. Over the years, governments changed and new rules and regulations were introduced – all for everybody except us! Today, our settlement is not visited even during the elections.”

When the film was being shot at the settlement, many from across the State dropped by, attracted by the stardom. “But seldom did they show any concern about the pitiful living conditions of the tribals,” said a few residents. According to sources in an Irular welfare association in Tindivanam, the film, yet to be released, revolves around Irulars and their struggles in society.

Even when the film was being shot at the settlement, the residents were not spared of the dangers. “It was a rainy season and I had to feed my two-month-old baby at night; we were so vulnerable to snakebite or other venomous creatures. Witnessing our plight, the film crew then provided us with two battery-lights,” said Kumudha*, a 26-year old mother from the settlement.

It was only in October 2020 that the settlement received their first electricity connection reportedly after an NGO in Tindivanam had a solar panel installed there to power two plugs and a bulb. Speaking to Express, activist Rajesh Dheena, a resident of Tindivanam and a member of STEPS, said: “The tribals reside on a waterbody-encroachment area, and need proper resettlement, wherein they don’t lose their livelihood. There had been several requests made to the government in this regard; but no action was taken. They are surrounded by dangers, ranging from venomous creatures to floods. They need to be resettled before this monsoon.” STEPS has provided 15 solar panels to each hut in the settlement to power a lamp and two plug points. That welfare didn’t reach them, however, doesn’t mean they were impervious to outside developments, especially the pandemic.

Kumudha, for example, used to work at a textile factory in Chennai before Covid-19 broke loose, but now takes the occasional daily-wage jobs that come her way. Many residents of Anjancheri said their livelihoods are at stake and that their children lack educational support.

Madhavan, who had been sent back from a government special school in Gingee citing his health issues, said: “I was back as a child itself. So, I do nothing really. I sit in front of our hut the whole day, listening to birds, animals on the hill, and my people. I want my cousins and relatives to study well, but they don’t have enough facilities here.” When contacted, official sources from the collectorate said the settlement would soon be inspected and action would be taken to redress the people’s issues.