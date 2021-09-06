Chief Minister MK Stalin pays floral tributes to VO Chidambaram Pillai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to freedom fighter V O Chidambaram Pillai on his 150th birth anniversary.

Stalin along with ministers MP Saminathan and MA Subramanian paid tributes to the portrait of the leader, which was placed near his statue at Chennai Harbour, on Sunday.

He also released a booklet to highlight the freedom fighter’s service and sacrifice.

​Besides, leaders of various political parties including former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami praised the freedom fighter.