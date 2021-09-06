STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-Union Health Secretary Keshav Desiraju dies of heart attack at 66 in Chennai

Keshav Desiraju was a retired IAS officer and grandson of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers Day.

Published: 06th September 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Desiraju was an IAS officer from the 1978 batch of Uttarakhand cadre. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Former Union Health Secretary Keshav Desiraju passed away in Chennai at the age of 66 on Sunday. He was a retired IAS officer and grandson of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers Day.

Desiraju was an IAS officer from the 1978 batch of Uttarakhand cadre. He had a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge and a Masters degree in Public Administration from the John F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

He has held many positions with the governments of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India and retired as the Union Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs. After he retired, he was appointed as the chairperson of the governing board of the Population Foundation of India.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister MK Stalin in a message said, “I am deeply saddened to hear that Keshav Desiraju passed away due to a heart attack. He was also a humanitarian educator with personal interest in the well-being of those with mental health issues.”

Desiraju’s friends and colleagues remember him as a valued leader and one who always strived for rights of people with mental health conditions. Mrinalini Ravi, deputy director-partnerships at The Banyan (where Desiraju was a trustee) said, “He was the architect of India’s first national Mental Health Policy. 
He was also instrumental in putting together India’s Mental Healthcare Act of 2017. He was an extremely kind, straight forward and honourable civil servant.” Keshav Desiraju authored the book, ‘Of Gifted Voice’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keshav Desiraju Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp