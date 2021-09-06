STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robbed and injured, TN fishermen allege attack by Sri Lankans

According to sources, a group of fishermen from Keechan Kuppam set out to sea from the Nagapattinam harbour

Three fishermen - Ravindran (28), Krishnaraj (55) and Murugan (35) who were all residents of Keechan Kuppam sustained injuries in the incident. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a second such incident reported in the region over the past few days, at least three fishermen from the district were on Saturday night attacked and robbed at knifepoint allegedly by miscreants from Sri Lanka while in the deep waters. The injured are undergoing treatment. 

According to sources, a group of fishermen from Keechan Kuppam set out to sea from the Nagapattinam harbour on Saturday. As the men in two boats were fishing around 12 nautical miles south-east of Kodiyakarai, as many as nine persons, reportedly from Sri Lanka, came in two superboats, attacked the fishermen and robbed various valuables worth over Rs 4 lakh from them. 

Three fishermen - Ravindran (28), Krishnaraj (55) and Murugan (35) who were all residents of Keechan Kuppam sustained injuries in the incident. All three are currently undergoing treatment at the Nagapattinam government hospital. 

Krishnaraj said, “Seven of us were fishing in Indian waters in two boats. At that time, these miscreants, who surrounded our boats, robbed our belongings at knifepoint. They hit us using their hands and rods.” 
Among the items robbed are two walkie-talkies, an echo-sounder, and fishing nets weighing over 1000 kg. Following this, the fishermen returned to the shores on Sunday morning, and passed the information regarding the incident to the police and the Coastal Security Group. 

When contacted, District Collector Dr A Arun Thamburaj Nagapattinam said, “We have sent a report regarding the issue to the government and advised the fishermen to be safe. We are further investigating the incident as it happened at mid sea. The fishermen say they were in Indian waters and the miscreants were not from any armed forces. Further investigation is under way. “

It may be noted that a few days ago, at least four fishermen from Vedaranyam in the district were also robbed at knifepoint allegedly by a group of Sri Lankan fishermen at 19 nautical miles east of Arcothurai.
On Friday, a fisherman from Karaikal also suffered grievous injuries after being attacked in the deep waters. The victim, identified as Senbagam (52) of Kilinjamedu , along with 10 others were fishing in Indian waters when they were attacked by miscreants. Senbagam suffered grievous injuries, including a hand fracture. He is currently being treated at a private hospital in Mathakudi. Following the incident, Puducherry Transport Minister Priyanga had visited Senbagam on Sunday.

