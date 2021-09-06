STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child sexual abuse survivors need a path to recovery

As much as we talk about prevention, healing the wound and helping survivors lead a fulfilling life is equally important.

Child Sex Abuse

Those sexually abused may withdraw into a shell. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The survivors of child sexual abuse often wait years before disclosing to others that they have been victims of abuse. Going by recent reports of child abuse in the State, one wonders how many more children are suffering in silence and if the survivors are being counselled to fight the trauma.

“It has been seven years since the incident. We changed houses and I attempted suicide once, dropped out of college and cut off all social interactions. But the trauma is still fresh. Seeing a group of men during a bus travel or a trip to the market gives me chills,” said a 21-year-old girl who was gang raped by nine men when she was in class 9.

The shocking thing is that the girl was never counselled to overcome the traumatic experience. When asked if she was offered counselling or therapy, the girl said, “They were forcing us to compromise and accept cash. When we refused, the authorities insulted me and my mother. I had no idea there was counselling, until recently.”

As much as we talk about prevention, healing the wound and helping survivors lead a fulfilling life is equally important. “Every person will undergo depression and anger. Some people can tackle it but others cannot and they need help,” says P Manorama, founder of Community Health and Education Society (CHES) and former chairperson of Chennai’s Child Welfare Committee.

A T Ramesh Karthik, the district child protection officer for Chennai said the government offers counselling and therapy for the survivors. “In some cases they are forced by their families to avoid the sessions as it is considered a taboo. In other cases there is no consistent follow-up by staff in-charge and it falls apart,” says Ramesh Karthik. 

Girija Kumar Babu, former general secretary of Indian Council for Child Welfare says leaving the trauma unaddressed will have a life-long impact. “A profound effect of child sexual abuse is the damaging impact it can have on the ability to form and maintain close, loving relationships. The survivor also find it difficult to develop a relationship based on trust,” said Girija Kumar Babu. 

Girija added that counselling would help hundreds of children open up. Many children who undergo abuse go into a shell. “The behavioural changes are hard to understand,” she added. Manorama shared an incident that took place years ago. “A seven-year-old girl was raped by a gardener in the school and during the enquiry, the girl said the man inserted a rod as she was screaming. Growing up, the girl would remember the rod,” said Manorama, pointing out that these traumas can be overcome through counselling.
Not just the mental health, in some instances physical health may also need attention. Especially in cases of sexual assault, an HIV test must be made mandatory for the accused.

