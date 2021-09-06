Tamil Nadu to get more rainfall in September

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will witness more rainfall in the coming days, said the Regional Meteorological Department. Heavy rains are predicted in isolated places over the Western Ghats and the north of interior Tamil Nadu. Chennai may also likely witness light rains over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu received rainfall on Sunday. According to RMC data, Coimbatore received 12.1 mm of rainfall, Tiruvarur received 9.8 mm, Tirupattur received 9 mm and Chennai, 2.4 mm. In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur in some areas.