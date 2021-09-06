STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two injured while making illegal firecrackers in Tamil Nadu

Published: 06th September 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

It was reported that the duo possessed no legal papers to manufacture the crackers. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A father-and-son duo got injured in a fire accident, while they were manufacturing illegal firecrackers, in Velasieripatti on Saturday. Sources said that the suspects, A Murugan (45) and his son M Loganathan (20) of Valasieripatti near Kottampatti, are undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital. Loganathan is studying UG first year and his father used to run a cracker unit, but lost it due to various health reasons.

Meanwhile, he decided to start manufacturing on his own at his house for the Deepavali sales. On Saturday, when he was stuffing the cracker powder inside a cracker, it blasted, said sources. Murugan’s left hand has been cut off and he sustained a 35 per cent burn injury, whereas Loganathan sustained 25 per cent burn injuries on his face, hands and legs.

They were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital under critical condition. It was reported that the duo possessed no legal papers to manufacture the crackers. Hence a case registered has been against the two under 286, 377, 338 IPC sections and 9 (B) (1) (a) Indian Explosive Act.

