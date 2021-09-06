STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wedding cluster in village leads to Covid surge in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam

After a few months, the district over the past one week has been witnessing a spike in the number of positive cases.

COVID 19

The district on Sunday recorded as many as 46 new cases. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  A series of weddings in the recent past at Panchanathikulam West has led to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the district, with the village alone contributing nearly half in daily caseload.

The district on Sunday recorded as many as 46 new cases. In this backdrop, the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday discovered as many as 20 Covid-19 cases in Panchanathikulam West alone.

Following the results, all 20 villagers, including a 10-year-old girl, were shifted to the government Hospital and the village was disinfected. 

As a precautionary measure, Collector Dr A Arun Thamburaj conducted an inspection and reviewed the situation on ground.  The Collector told The New Indian Express, “We are closely monitoring the situation. It is said that most of them participated in wedding ceremonies recently. Fever camps are being conducted and the situation is being monitored closely.” 

It may be noted that recently, Annapettai village in the district also recorded a rise, contributing as many as 11 cases on a single day.

On Saturday, Thagattur village recorded six cases on the same day.

