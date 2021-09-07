Affiliation fee: Madurai Kamaraj University challenges Madras HC’s order

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The MKU filed an appeal before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court challenging an order passed by a single judge setting aside the varsity’s decision to revise the affiliation fee paid to it by private colleges for self-finance courses.

A Bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and J Nisha Banu, on Monday, adjourned the appeal hearing to September 20. However, the judges told the affiliated colleges not to demand the refund of the revised affiliation fee till the above appeal is disposed of. The single judge had passed the order in July on the grounds that the varsity failed to follow the mandatory procedures mentioned in the Madurai Kamaraj University Act, 1965, while revising the fee.

The Syndicate had approved the Affiliation Fee Review Committee’s decision in 2006 regarding the revision of fee structure. Subsequently, the Senate adopted the same, the single judge observed and set aside the fee revision. It was hearing a petition filed by MKU Private College Management Association in 2016.