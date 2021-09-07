STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Asian Development Bank to help build houses for TN’s urban poor

An official release from the ADB said the loan was approved on September 3, and will provide access to inclusive, resilient, and sustainable housing for the urban poor in the State.

Published: 07th September 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has cleared a $150-million loan (approximately Rs 1,095 crore) for building housing units in Karaikudi, Thanjavur, Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Salem, Tenkasi, Madurai and Theni, according to officials of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. The project will be implemented to relocate about 6,000 households vulnerable to natural hazards in the towns to safer locations.

An official release from the ADB said the loan was approved on September 3, and will provide access to inclusive, resilient, and sustainable housing for the urban poor in the State. The fund will also help the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) develop regional plans to map the State’s economic and infrastructure development, including affordable housing, environmental protection, disaster risk management, and gender.

A portion of the ADB’s assistance will be invested by the State government as equity into the TN Shelter Fund to catalyse private sector financing and support investments, mainly in industrial housing and working women’s hostels for low-income and migrant workers. The ADB will provide $1.5 million (nearly Rs 10.95 crore) technical assistance grant to support the capacity building of government agencies responsible for delivering affordable housing and regional planning in TN.

“Tamil Nadu’s housing shortfall accounts for 6.66 per cent of the national deficit, and when mapped against income levels, low-income households bear most of the shortage,” said Ricardo Carlos Barba, ADB Principal Safeguards Specialist for South Asia, in a statement. The aim is to provide vulnerable and disadvantaged households access to inclusive, safe, and affordable housing infrastructure and services, added Barba.

Catering to rapid urbanisation
According to ADB, economic opportunities have increased migration in the State. Thus, the rapid urbanisation and growth in population will require adequate infrastructure and services, including housing

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Development Bank Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp