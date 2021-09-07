Can’t help with jobs at Madras HC: Law minister Regupathy

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A poster put up outside the house of Law Minister S Regupathy has caught the attention of a lot of people. It reads, “Please do not approach the minister for jobs at the High Court. Recruitment is fully in the hands of the High Court, and qualified people would make the choice.”

The poster has come in the backdrop of recruitment being held to fill vacant posts in the court. The last date for submitting applications is September 13. According to sources, several interested candidates have been knocking at the doors of the minister, seeking his help to get jobs.

“People were flocking his residence, asking for recommendation letters. He was shocked looking at the huge number of people coming in and, therefore, sent out a loud and clear a message,” a source said.