Chils marriage: Abducted girl uses app to alert cops, rescued

By Express News Service

ERODE: Police rescued a 17-year-old girl, who was forced into marriage with a 28-year-old man, after she alerted them on Kavalan SOS mobile application on Sunday. The police chased a vehicle in which the girl was being abducted and rescued her. Five people, including the girl’s grandmother and the man whom she was forced to marry, were arrested.

According to police, the girl from Tiruvannamalai was raised by her mother and grandmother after her father died a few years ago. Two years ago, she was forcibly married to a man named Annamalai. However, since it was a child marriage, child protection officials, along with police, rescued the girl and sent her to a protection home.

Meanwhile, a month ago, her grandmother went to the protection home and got the girl out with her. She then started working at a mill in Gobichettipalayam where she had been previously employed. Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Sunday, the grandmother, along with Annamalai and his relatives Gowri, Panchamoorthi and Palani, went to the mill and picked up the girl.

They forced her into a car and left. On the car, the girl alerted police through Kavalan SOS application and the district police control room passed the information to Gobichettipalayam traffic police. The officials intercepted the vehicle near Othakarai and rescued the girl. Annamalai was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Four others, including grandmother, were also arrested.