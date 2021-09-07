Coimbatore: Burning of chilli to keep wild elephants at bay

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After trying out preventive steps like bursting fire crackers and blaring horns, officials of Gudalur forest division have fallen back on the traditional method of burning chilli along the forest boundaries to keep wild elephants at bay. Officials hope the pungent smell will deter elephants from entering human habitation.

“We burnt dry red chilli mixing it with dried elephant dung in the forest boundary at Kelakolli. The plan worked,” said a forest official“Though two elephant herds are roaming in the area, only Vinayaga elephant is creating disturbance and damaging houses by venturing out of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR),” he said.