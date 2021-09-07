Kodanad murder case: Two witnesses questioned

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The special investigating team on Monday questioned two witnesses in the Kodanad estate murder and robbery case. Police are also probing into a complaint from the estate management that a drone flew over the premises ten days ago.

Sources said Shaju (36th witness) and Aneesh (38th witness) were summoned for inquiry and questioned for three hours. Shaju is a relative of suspect Jithin Joy. Shaju allegedly communicated with Jithin following the heist on April 24 when they were caught at a police check post near Gudalur trying to escape to Kerala. He is considered a crucial witness.

Five teams, headed by additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Krishnamoorthy and consisting of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chandrasekar and the investigating officer Velmurugan, are looking at various angles after the High Court allowed further investigations. Questioning of witnesses is expected to be completed before the next hearing in the case on October 1.