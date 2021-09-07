STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad murder case: Two witnesses questioned

The special investigating team on Monday questioned two witnesses in the Kodanad estate murder and robbery case.

Published: 07th September 2021 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

Heavy police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The special investigating team on Monday questioned two witnesses in the Kodanad estate murder and robbery case. Police are also probing into a complaint from the estate management that a drone flew over the premises ten days ago.

Sources said Shaju (36th witness) and Aneesh (38th witness) were summoned for inquiry and questioned for three hours. Shaju is a relative of suspect Jithin Joy. Shaju allegedly communicated with Jithin following the heist on April 24 when they were caught at a police check post near Gudalur trying to escape to Kerala. He is considered a crucial witness. 

Five teams, headed by additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Krishnamoorthy and consisting of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chandrasekar and the investigating officer Velmurugan, are looking at various angles after the High Court allowed  further investigations. Questioning of witnesses is expected to be completed before the next hearing in the case on October 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodanad murder case
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp