Ma Subramanian asks college professors to raise awareness on Covid vaccination drive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If needed random samples will be collected from school students and tested, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He was speaking to reporters at the Meenakshi Engineering College in Kodambakkam where Covid-19 vaccination camp was conducted for professors and students.

On Monday, the minister made a call to teachers and professors to create awareness for vaccination on September 12, the day 10,000 camps will be conducted in the State. Subramanian said, the aim of such camps is to vaccinate people in the nine bordering districts of Kerala, adding instructions were given to officials to test travellers from Kerala.

Subramanian said so far the State has vaccinated 3.53 crore people and 30 lakh vaccine doses were in stock till Sunday. In Chennai, 42,45,359 people were vaccinated and among them 29,07,554 received the first dose and 13,37,805 received both the doses. In Chennai 7,929 teaching and non-teaching staff and 3,906 college students were vaccinated. The vaccination camp will be conducted at Meenakshi Arts and Science College on Tuesday.

About action against private hospitals for fleecing regarding Covid treatment, minister said so far action has been taken against 400 hospitals, among them Covid-19 treatment licenses of 40 hospitals were cancelled. They were also removed from list of empanelled hospitals for Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.