Madurai: Progress report sought by Madras HC on cop extortion case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a report from the Madurai police on progress of the investigation in a case registered against a police inspector. The case was registered for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh from a man.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction while hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by the inspector, S Vasanthi, of Nagamalai Pudukkottai Police station. Since the inspector was arrested last week, her advocate, on Monday, sought permission to withdraw the petition. However, the judge adjourned the case hearing to today (September 7) to ascertain the progress made in the inquiry.

Vasanthi was booked by District Crime Branch Police over a month ago on charges of extorting Rs 10 lakh from a man — K Arsath of Sivaganga — in collusion with four more persons by seizing a bag of money. However, she denied the allegations saying that there was no money in the seized bag. She also alleged that the contents of the complaint have been altered by the Crime Branch Police with false allegations against her.