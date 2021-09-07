STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pigment unit causing pollution at Thoothukudi SIPCOT: MDMK

The resident, Veerapandi Chellachami, in his petition, alleged that discharges from the unit pollute the environment and cause breathing troubles for the residents. 

Published: 07th September 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A resident of Therku Veerapandiapuram petitioned the Collector seeking action against a private titanium pigment manufacturing unit functioning at Thoothukudi SIPCOT complex.The resident, Veerapandi Chellachami, in his petition, alleged that discharges from the unit pollute the environment and cause breathing troubles for the residents. 

The petitioner Chellachami is the District Deputy Secretary of MDMK party. In his petition, Chellachami stated the hazardous smoke of the pigment released from the unit pollutes the atmosphere. The harmful wastes discharged pollutes the land and ground water resources adversely affecting agriculture. Despite several complaints, the district administration remained a mute spectator, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the VV Titanium Pigments Private Limited’s General Manager C Sakthi Ganapathy objected to the claims. Ganapathy said, “The claims are baseless as the unit is equipped with Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facility, which leaves a least chance of polluting the environment. The unit has been awarded for proper operations.”

It may be noted, an RTI reply obtained by Chellachami on October 20, 2020, reveals that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had penalised the private pigment unit with Rs 1 crore for discharging effluents into the land and polluting the environment following an inspection by experts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDMK Thoothukudi
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp