Pigment unit causing pollution at Thoothukudi SIPCOT: MDMK

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A resident of Therku Veerapandiapuram petitioned the Collector seeking action against a private titanium pigment manufacturing unit functioning at Thoothukudi SIPCOT complex.The resident, Veerapandi Chellachami, in his petition, alleged that discharges from the unit pollute the environment and cause breathing troubles for the residents.

The petitioner Chellachami is the District Deputy Secretary of MDMK party. In his petition, Chellachami stated the hazardous smoke of the pigment released from the unit pollutes the atmosphere. The harmful wastes discharged pollutes the land and ground water resources adversely affecting agriculture. Despite several complaints, the district administration remained a mute spectator, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the VV Titanium Pigments Private Limited’s General Manager C Sakthi Ganapathy objected to the claims. Ganapathy said, “The claims are baseless as the unit is equipped with Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) facility, which leaves a least chance of polluting the environment. The unit has been awarded for proper operations.”

It may be noted, an RTI reply obtained by Chellachami on October 20, 2020, reveals that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had penalised the private pigment unit with Rs 1 crore for discharging effluents into the land and polluting the environment following an inspection by experts.