Rains damage over 100-acres of paddy in Sirkali district

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Heavy rain in the last few days has come as a bummer for farmers in Sirkali district as over 100 acres of harvest-ready paddy were damaged. Farmers preparing for samba season were happy as the rains aided to prepare the soil. On the other hand, over 100 acres of paddy in tail-end areas of Kondal, Agani,Vulluvakudi villages got damaged.

Over 20,000 acres of paddy are being cultivated in Mayiladuthurai district this kuruvai season.

“The crops were ready for harvest in one or two days. But the rain has led to lodging of crops. I request the agriculture department to conduct a survey and provide due compensation,” said Arun Kumar, a farmer from Kondal village. Trees and electric poles in several areas surrounding the said villages were also uprooted and as a precautionary step electricity was cut.