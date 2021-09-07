Six Tami Nadu teachers, 14 students in Covid grip as state sees upstick in cases

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/MADURAI/TIRUCHY: Number of school and college students and faculty members who have tested positive for Covid-19 is on the rise in the State. In the last two days alone, a total of 14 students and six teachers have tested positive.

In Coimbatore, eight students have tested positive.

This includes three Class 9 students of Sulthanpet government high school, two Class 12 students of Pollachi Municipality girls higher secondary school, a Class 12 student of Puravipalayam government higher secondary school, a Class 9 student of a private matriculation school in Pollachi and a Class 11 student of Arasur government higher secondary school.

While two first year students and a non-teaching staff of a private engineering college at Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram tested positive, it was a Class 9 student in Kanniyakumari.

In Tiruchy, a private CBSE school near Rettai Vaaikal stopped regular classes for a week and shifted back to online classes after a Class 12 girl tested positive.

A Class 11 boy of Kannudayanpatti government high school and a Class 10 student of Adi Dravidar welfare higher secondary school in Mullankurichi were also tested positive.

In Tiruppur, five teachers, including three from a government school in Nesavalar Colony and one from Uthukuli have tested positive.

A biology teacher working in Porani Government Higher Secondary School in Karur also tested positive, along with her son.

Vaccination camp

In Chennai 7,929 teaching and non-teaching staff and 3,906 college students were vaccinated among others.

The vaccination camp will be conducted at Meenakshi Arts and Science College on Tuesday, said health minister