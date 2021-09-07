STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six Tami Nadu teachers, 14 students in Covid grip as state sees upstick in cases

Number of children, faculty testing positive for Covid-19 is on a rise across State

Published: 07th September 2021 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

School, Students, Tamil Nadu

Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/MADURAI/TIRUCHY: Number of school and college students and faculty members who have tested positive for Covid-19 is on the rise in the State. In the last two days alone, a total of 14 students and six teachers have tested positive.

In Coimbatore, eight students have tested positive.

This includes three Class 9 students of Sulthanpet government high school, two Class 12 students of Pollachi Municipality girls higher secondary school, a Class 12 student of Puravipalayam government higher secondary school, a Class 9 student of a private matriculation school in Pollachi and a Class 11 student of Arasur government higher secondary school.

While two first year students and a non-teaching staff of a private engineering college at Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram tested positive, it was a Class 9 student in Kanniyakumari.

In Tiruchy, a private CBSE school near Rettai Vaaikal stopped regular classes for a week and shifted back to online classes after a Class 12 girl tested positive.

A Class 11 boy of Kannudayanpatti government high school and a Class 10 student of Adi Dravidar welfare higher secondary school in Mullankurichi were also tested positive.

In Tiruppur, five teachers, including three from a government school in Nesavalar Colony and one from Uthukuli have tested positive.

A biology teacher working in Porani Government Higher Secondary School in Karur also tested positive, along with her son.

Vaccination camp 

In Chennai 7,929 teaching and non-teaching staff and 3,906 college students were vaccinated among others.

The vaccination camp will be conducted at Meenakshi Arts and Science College on Tuesday, said health minister

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Tamil Nadu students teachers
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp