Soon, staff in commercial establishments in TN could get chair to rest

CHENNAI: The State government has tabled a bill that, if passed, would make it mandatory for shops and showrooms across the State to provide seating facilities to employees who works standing. Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan said many employees in shopping establishments across the State are made to stand throughout their duty, causing them various health issues.

The Bill, introduced to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947, aims to fix this. It may be recalled that a State labour advisory board meeting unanimously approved the need to provide seating facilities for employees on September 4, 2019. The Bill elicited mixed reactions, with labour unions saying it would improve employees’ health and traders unions demanding that the government withdraw it.

Geetha Ramakrishnan, advisor to Unorganised Workers Federation of Tamil Nadu, said all unions wanted such a law. “It started with Kerala and now we are having such a Bill. It is inhumane to keep workers standing,” she said. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalain Peramaippu, a traders union, opposed the bill. Its president, AM Vikiramaraja, said he would meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and urge him to withdraw it. “This is a direct intervention of the State in the affairs of private sector. The workers are being taken care of. They are provided with breaks, food, and refreshments during their duty,” he said.

Meanwhile, two other Bills were tabled in the Assembly on Monday. One of them pertains to issuing registration certificates by labour inspectors within a day of receiving the application. The Bill is to amend The Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018. The same Bill is related to enabling women attend night shift, provided adequate provisions for shelter, restroom, protection of dignity, and transportation exist.

It may be noted that the government, based on suggestions from the Union government, had amended Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishment Act, 1947, with the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishment (Amendment) Act, 2018. But, Amendment Act has not been implemented.With the other bill, the State intends to amend Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972, so as to increase contributions to Rs 50 from employee, Rs 100 from employer, and Rs 50 from the State government.