Steps to address issues of Kodaikanal residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy said in the Assembly on Monday that steps will be taken to address the grievances of Kodaikanal residents. He was replying to a call-attention motion moved by DMK member IP Senthilkumar over the need for a new master plan and a one-time regulation for buildings already constructed in Kodaikanal. The minister said the existing Building Regulation Act is not applicable for Kodaikanal since the city is on the hill.