Tamil Nadu records 1,544 new Coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 1,544 new Coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the State's tally to 26,25,778 cases. With 19 deaths due to the infection, the death toll has risen to 35,055. Four districts contributed to the maximum number of fresh cases.

While Coimbatore saw 217 new infections, Chennai recorded 194 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 112 and Erode 115.

Considering the continued higher positivity and cases reported daily on the higher side in neighbouring Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to conduct mega COVID-19 vaccination camps from September 12 to cover the left out unvaccinated eligible population above 18 years in the State without diluting the daily vaccination drive, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian informed.

Eight districts recorded fresh infections in single digits, while 26 districts reported new cases below 100.

According to a bulletin from the health department here, about 1,576 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment today, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,74,518.

The number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 16,205 the bulletin said. The State's capital reported 3 deaths due to the infection, taking the death toll to 8,416.

With 1,816 active cases, Chennai's total cases have mounted to 5,45,352 while the total recoveries including 147 today stand at 5,35,120.

Meanwhile, announcing the conduct of the mega vaccine camps to rev up the ongoing drive, Ma Subramanian said 10,000 camps will be held on weekly basis from September 12 to vaccinate 20 lakh beneficiaries.

"I have requested the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh L Mandaviya to provide additional doses of one crore COVID vaccines to the State along with equal number of 0.5 ml of AD Syringes or 1ml/2ml syringes in addition to the already committed 1.04 crore vaccines to the Government COVID vaccination centres," he told reporters here.

Recalling his recent interaction with the union minister on September 3, he said in the letter on Tuesday that he mentioned the need to vaccinate all eligible persons in the districts having borders with Kerala.

"You also emphasised and highlighted the issue and asked the State to aim and ensure 100 per cent vaccination for all the left out unvaccinated eligible population on priority basis in all the nine bordering districts," Subramanian said.

At least 1,000 vaccination camps will be held in the nine districts of Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar.

"It is estimated that 65.76 lakh population in the nine districts have to be given first dose of vaccine," he further said and exuded the hope that the mega camps would be held as planned.

About 3.59 crore persons have been inoculated by the government against the Coronavirus in addition to 22.17 lakh doses administered by private hospitals.

On the nearly 20 school students testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, since the school re-opened on September 1, Subramanian said those schools have been sealed and sanitised.

"Teachers and students of those schools are being monitored. Random tests will be conducted for all the school students in the State."