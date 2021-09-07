STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three school students and three college students test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry

There are 190 students studying in the college, which has been closed down for a week, said Director of School and Collegiate Education Rudra Goud

Classes at the college will resume after ensuring that all students have tested negative (File Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two Class 12 students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Karayamputhur in the rural area under Bahour Commune tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Another Class 10 student of a private school in Karayanputhur also tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, according to Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu. They contracted the infection from outside the school, he said.

Director of School and Collegiate Education P T Rudra Goud said classes will resume in the classroom after it has been disinfected.

Another three students and one faculty member of Sabari Nursing College, a privately run college in Kirumampakkam also in Bahour Commune, tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr Sriramulu. These students and faculty hail from different places including Karaikal, Dubraypet, Thirukanur and Kombakam.

There are 190 students studying in the college, which has been closed down for a week, said Rudra Goud. Classes will resume after ensuring that all students have tested negative, he said.

Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
