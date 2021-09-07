TN pulled up by NGT for ‘failure to curb pollution’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to Tamil Nadu government for their failure to formulate a State Action Plan for Air Pollution and implement it by 2020 as envisaged in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The NCAP is a national level strategy launched by the Environment Ministry in 2019 that emphasises comprehensive mitigation strategies and augmenting an effective ambient air quality monitoring network.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the bench, comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan, and expert member K Satyagopal, issued notices to the governments of Karnataka, Telangana, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Petitioner Kankana Das, an environmentalist, said failures to meet deadlines will increase the possibility of not monitoring air pollution and the risk of people’s health getting affected. He appealed to the tribunal to impose exemplary cost on State governments for not preparing the action plans even after two years of implementation of NCAP.