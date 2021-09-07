TN SEC to issue notification for rural local body polls ‘very soon’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Election Commissioner R Palaniswami on Monday conveyed to the representatives of the political parties who attended an all-party meeting that the notification for elections to the rural local bodies in nine districts would be issued very soon.

Talking to reporters, former minister and AIADMK member D Jayakumar said polling hours should be over by 6 pm and not by 7 pm as announced by the SEC because it might lead to untoward incidents. Jayakumar said the polling hours should be between 7 am and 6 pm.

He added that, to avoid any complaints during the polling, CCTV cameras should be fixed at polling stations while three-tier security should be given to the polling stations. R Girirajan (DMK) said the SEC should create an additional number of polling booths in view of Covid-19 infection and in the areas where sensitive booths are located, sufficient protection should be given.

Representatives of 11 parties, including Congress, BJP, CPM, CPI, and DMDK, took part in the meeting and expressed their views on the elections. Already, the SEC had released the voters list for rural local bodies.

Meanwhile, the Rural Development Department notified the orders regarding reservation of seats for women and SC/ST communities for the rural local bodies going to polls very soon.