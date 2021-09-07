STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN SEC to issue notification for rural local body polls ‘very soon’

Meanwhile, the Rural Development Department notified the orders regarding reservation of seats for women and SC/ST communities for the rural local bodies going to polls very soon.

Published: 07th September 2021 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Election Commissioner R Palaniswami on Monday conveyed to the representatives of the political parties who attended an all-party meeting that the notification for elections to the rural local bodies in nine districts would be issued very soon.

Talking to reporters, former minister and AIADMK member D Jayakumar said polling hours should be over by 6 pm and not by 7 pm as announced by the SEC because it might lead to untoward incidents. Jayakumar said the polling hours should be between 7 am and 6 pm. 

He added that, to avoid any complaints during the polling, CCTV cameras should be fixed at polling stations while three-tier security should be given to the polling stations. R Girirajan (DMK) said the SEC should create an additional number of polling booths in view of Covid-19 infection and in the areas where sensitive booths are located, sufficient protection should be given.

Representatives of 11 parties, including Congress, BJP, CPM, CPI, and DMDK, took part in the meeting and expressed their views on the elections. Already, the SEC had released the voters list for rural local bodies.

Meanwhile, the Rural Development Department notified the orders regarding reservation of seats for women and SC/ST communities for the rural local bodies going to polls very soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rural local body polls AIADMK Tamil Nadu DMK
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp