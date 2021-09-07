STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinayakar Chaturthi curbs based on Centre’s Covid directions: TN to Madras HC

Small temples will be open and idols will be collected and immersed by staff of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in a designated waterbody, he added.

Hindu Munnani supporters protest against the restrictions on celebrating Vinayakar Chaturthi at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The restrictions on celebrating Vinayakar Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu are based on the Union government’s instructions to contain the spread of Covid-19, the State government informed the Madras High Court on Monday.

“Guidelines in such regard have been issued by the Union government. The necessary instructions have been forwarded to State governments and Union Territories, and appropriate measures have been put in place in this State pursuant to the guidelines issued by the Union,” advocate-general R Shanmugasundaram said.

Small temples will be open and idols will be collected and immersed by staff of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in a designated waterbody, he added.On August 28, the Union Home department advised all chief secretaries to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season, and if required, impose local restrictions. Following this, the State government on August 30 imposed restrictions on festive celebrations, the A-G said.

