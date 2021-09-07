What use are courts when legislature doesn’t act, asks Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Central government to consider amending the Constitution to make the Law Commission of India a statutory body or give it a constitutional status so its recommendations would be binding on the government.A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi issued the direction while hearing a plea moved by Madurai resident K Pushpavanam, and directed the Centre to appoint a chairman and members to the Law Commission within three months.

“What is the use of constitutional courts in passing judgments, giving recommendations for enacting laws, when they are not actually acted upon by the legislature? What is the use of having a Law Commission without its recommendation being acted upon?” the court asked.

Though the separation of powers between the judiciary, executive and legislature has not been specifically spelt out in the Constitution, it is maintained without crossing the respective boundaries. However, the way things are going, it is very difficult to maintain the limits or boundaries as the legislature consistently fails to take notice of many of the court’s suggestions, which have been in the interest of the society, the judges said.

“It is still worse with regard to acceptance of recommendations of the Law Commission, which... are neither accepted nor acted upon, whereas they are kept in cold storage for decades,” the court added.The courts make recommendations in public interest, and if they are not taken note of and acted upon for decades together seriously by the legislature or parliament, this court has to rise to the occasion and give appropriate directions in policy-making and enactment of laws, the bench said.