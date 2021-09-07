Why only father’s name in documents: PIL at Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday issued notices to the Central and State governments on a PIL seeking to provide an additional column in public, official and court documents to include the applicant’s mother’s name in addition to the father’s name, and also let single parents mention only their names in such documents.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said: “It may be more appropriate if the column or columns in the printed forms permit either or both as per the wishes of the applicant.” The case has been adjourned to November 1.Petitioner B Ramkumar Adityan argued that in the last three decades there has been a steady increase in the number of single-parent adoptions.

“One such factor (that caused this increase) can be the growing acceptance of one-parent families due to divorce or separation and unmarried single women raising a child on their own. Other factors like increasing literacy and newly-found financial independence of women may have also fairly contributed in making single parent adoption popular,” he said.But still, several public and private institutions and almost all documents in all departments continue to issue forms that require the father’s name alone and father to sign off as the guardian, he said.