Will this year’s Samba season be profitable for Delta farmers? 

More inflow in Mettur reservoir, rain forecast has given hope to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur ryots

Published: 07th September 2021 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Increased inflow into Mettur reservoir and forecast of rains has given some hope to farmers in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts of seeing a successful Samba paddy season.After Karnataka failed to release water in the months of June, July and August, there was a deficit of 28.04 TMC. This raised doubts in the minds of farmers, who were reluctant to raise the Samba crop.  The change in scenario has increased their hopes of seeing a good season.

The inflow into the dam, which was 11,061 cusecs on September 3, increased to 21,794  cusecs on September 4. The trend continued for the last few days, and on Monday morning, the inflow was 22,076 causes. The level in the reservoir increased from 68.46 feet (31.39 TMC) on September 3 to 72.69 feet (35.05 TMC) on Monday.

P Sukumaran, a farmer from Tiruvaiyaru area, “Farmers in our area who bought long- duration paddy varieties of 155-160 days like CR-1009 and ADT-51 did not raise nurseries owing to doubts on availability of water in Mettur. Now, with the increased inflow, they are readying to sow medium-term varieties like BPT 5204, ADT 46.”

PS Masilamani, a farmer from Tiruvarur and the State deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, said farmers who already commenced Samba cultivation are hopeful. “However, the successful completion depends on monthly release of water by Karnataka as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal and the Supreme Court’s order,” he said.

