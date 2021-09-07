Woman pushed from speeding car, run over

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A woman, who was allegedly pushed out of a speeding car on Avinashi road on Monday morning died after she was run over by several vehicles. Police could not establish her identity as the face was completely damaged.

Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW- East) who investigated the case initially transferred it to Peelamedu police after they obtained a CCTV camera footage which showed the woman being pushed out of a SUV.

“We could not establish her identity as several vehicles ran over her. We transferred to L&O as the incident did not look like an accident, said A Muthumani, Inspector of TIW- East. Peelamedu police registered a case under section 174 CrPC and formed two special teams to investigate.

According to sources, the incident happen between 4.30 and 5 am near a private hospital at Chinniyampalayam. The victim was aged around 50. Police said she might have been run over by several vehicles as it was raining and visibility was bad. The body was sent for post mortem.