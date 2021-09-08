STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

1,587 new COVID-19 infections, 18 deaths in Tamil Nadu

A total of 1,60,303 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,35,88,378.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,587 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 26,27,365 till date, while 18 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 35,073. The state had on Tuesday logged 1,544 cases and 24 deaths.

Recoveries marginally eclipsed new infections today with 1,594 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,76,112, leaving 16,180 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,60,303 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,35,88,378.

Coimbatore accounted for most number of cases (232), followed by Chennai 179, Erode 117 and Chengalpet 115 while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Six districts reported cases below double digits, with Theni recording the least (3), while there were no fresh deaths in 24. Two of the deceased did not have any pre-existing illness or comorbidity, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp