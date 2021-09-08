1,587 new COVID-19 infections, 18 deaths in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,587 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 26,27,365 till date, while 18 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 35,073. The state had on Tuesday logged 1,544 cases and 24 deaths.

Recoveries marginally eclipsed new infections today with 1,594 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,76,112, leaving 16,180 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,60,303 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,35,88,378.

Coimbatore accounted for most number of cases (232), followed by Chennai 179, Erode 117 and Chengalpet 115 while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Six districts reported cases below double digits, with Theni recording the least (3), while there were no fresh deaths in 24. Two of the deceased did not have any pre-existing illness or comorbidity, the release said.