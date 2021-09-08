STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Awarded for teaching, this Tirunelveli educator invests her prize money back into her students 

Government Higher Secondary School teacher Isabella Chellakumari has used the award money to buy mobile phones for two students phones, who were unable to attend online classes during the pandemic.

Published: 08th September 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : Government Higher Secondary School teacher Isabella Chellakumari, who received a Dr Radhakrishnan Award for teaching from the State government, has used the award money to buy mobile phones for two students phones, who were unable to attend online classes during the pandemic.

An English teacher working at the Moolakaraipatti Government Higher Secondary School, the 41-year-old Isabella, received the Dr Radhakrishnan Awards on Teacher's day for her efforts in teaching students during the pandemic. When schools were closed, Isabella travelled to five villages to teach her students for over three weeks when she noticed many missing online lessons.

On Teachers Day, she received award money of Rs 10,000, including Rs 2000 given to cover travel expenses. Realising the plight of two students, who were unable to attend online classes, she gifted them smartphones worth Rs 7,500 each, after adding another Rs 5,000 from her own pockets. She handed over the phones to the students through the district collector V Vishnu.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Varshini, a Class X student said her father works as a truck driver and he is the only one in the family with a smartphone. "As I couldn't attend the classes, I would take a bus once a week to reach my friend's house to get the class notes. Whenever I had doubts, I would call Isabella teacher for clarification," she said. "Now that I have the phone, the teacher has assured me she will send me the class videos and help me score well this year," she added.

Meanwhile, a Class VIII student, who also received a phone, said he comes from a single-parent family that could not afford a smartphone. Thanking Isabella, he said she had helped him excel in his studies.

When The New Indian Express contacted the teacher, she said, "If these phones could change students' lives then I will be more than content. We will continue to work hard to teach students in a better way if a lockdown is imposed again."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Isabella Chellakumari Dr Radhakrishnan Award pandemic mobile phones
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp