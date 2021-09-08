STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coast Guard ship hits boat, injures two Nagapattinam fishers

At least two fishermen were injured after a Coast Guard ship on patrol duty hit their boat in the middle of the sea on Monday night.

Published: 08th September 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

(For representational purposes.)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: At least two fishermen were injured after a Coast Guard ship on patrol duty hit their boat in the middle of the sea on Monday night. The injured fishermen were identified as Mahalingam (60) and Chellamani (30), both residents of Pushpavanam Fishermen Street in Vedaranyam.

 “They, along with two others, had gone into the sea on Monday evening. Their boat was hit by a patrol ship of the Coast Guard around 11.30 pm when they were fishing near 7 nautical miles east of Pushpavanam,” the police said. 

The other two fishermen on board rescued Mahalingam, but Chellamani went missing. Two hours later, a few fishermen fishing nearby spotted him crying out for help and rescued him. The fishermen returned to the shore on Tuesday and were rushed to the Vedaranyam Government Hospital. Coast Guard officials visited the victims at the hospital and apologised for the incident. Although the boat did not suffer any major damage, the engine on the rear side took a hit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagapattinam  Coast Guard fishermen
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp