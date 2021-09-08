Denmark awaits Stalin’s nod to set up energy island at Gulf of Mannar

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denmark is awaiting Chief Minister MK Stalin’s nod to set up energy island at the Gulf of Mannar, which could generate four gigawatt to ten gigawatt of power. The project would generate investment of $5bn to $10bn, according to Denmark Ambassador Freddy Svane.

“We will be meeting Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday to get his nod,” Svane said while speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by Guidance to welcome the 50-member Denmark delegation lead by Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jorgensen. This is the first foreign delegation to Tamil Nadu since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Svane said the proposal is part of Green Strategic Partnership signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, who held a virtual summit on September 28, 2020.

Denmark had shortlisted Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for the project but ultimately preferred Tamil Nadu. “The energy island or first offshore floating wind park will cater to India’s energy needs and generate jobs in the State. It will bring new technology to India and we hope Chief Minister M K Stalin will respond favourably to it,” he said.

On why Denmark is going for a floating wind park, he said it was found that wind patterns change and a floating park is a viable option. He said the floating the wind farm won’t impact fish population. The proposal was taken up by Danish developer Copenhagen Infrastructure partners and Copenhagen Offshore Partners, who would take the cost of setting up the park on themselves.” The issue has been the price on which you could generate power and the price obtained in the market,” said Svane.

The floating offshore wind park could help South Tamil Nadu become the manufacturing hub of offshore wind turbines. Denmark is also setting up a Centre of Excellence for Offshore Wind which would complement the proposed energy island. “It is likely to be inaugurated on Thursday,” said Svane.