DMK’s Mupperum Vizha to be held via video conference

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year ‘Mupperum Vizha’ will be organised via video conference at Kalaignar Arangam, inside DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, at 5 pm on September 15. ‘Mupperum Vizha’, an annual event is celebrated by DMK to remember party founder CN Annadurai, whose birth anniversary falls on September 15, party’s founding anniversary on September 16 and Dravidian movement icon and social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy’s birth anniversary on September 17. It further reads the district secretaries and in-charges of the party should take appropriate action to screen the video-conference event.