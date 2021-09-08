STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Drop the bottle and grab your bail: Madras HC tells two drunkards

All he did was to ask the duo, who were seeking bail after getting arrested over a drunken brawl, to give a written assurance stating they won’t booze again.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Sometimes, a little leap of faith can go a long way. With the simplest of remedial measures, Justice B Pugalendhi of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday, might have just helped two men lay off the bottle. All he did was to ask the duo, who were seeking bail after getting arrested over a drunken brawl, to give a written assurance stating they won’t booze again.

The court was hearing a bail petition filed by Shiva and Karthik, both Tiruchy natives. On July 25, the duo were having booze with their friend Suresh at a bar. Reportedly, an argument broke out between them and in the melee, Shiva and Karthik attacked Suresh with a beer bottle. The duo were soon arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Subsequently, the accused persons moved a lower court seeking bail, which was denied over objection from police. Further, they approached the Madurai Bench of High Court with their petition. The duo contended that the police had foisted the case on them and lodged them in prison for over 37 days. They also assured the Court that they will accept any conditions imposed on them if let out on bail.

Recording the submission, Justice B Pugalendhi said the root cause of this crime was alcoholism. “Only due to it, the accused are in jail right now. If the duo are willing to give a written affidavit stating they will not consume liquor and create problems in the future, I will consider granting them bail,” he told the petitioners’ counsel. The Court also set September 13 as the deadline for filing the affidavit and adjourned the case.

Bail sought, with assurance to accept conditions
The duo, who were arrested for a drunken brawl and were remanded, had moved to a lower court seeking bail. With a police objection denying the bail, they approached the HC and assured the court that they would accept any conditions for a bail 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp