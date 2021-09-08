Maximum of 25 people in public gatherings, no cultural programmes on Vinayaka Chaturthi in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry District Collector and Special Secretary (Revenue) Purva Garg on Wednesday ordere that the congregation of people will be restricted to 25 and cultural programs are prohibited for the Vinayakar Chaturthi festival on September 10.

According to the guidelines, the organizers have to be vaccinated mandatorily. They would have to engage volunteers for crowd management and maintain appropriate social behaviour as per national directives for Covid safety.

During the period of idol immersion, no rally of vehicles should follow. Only the vehicles carrying idols would be allowed.

Further, the idols should not be placed in the road junctions hindering public movement and traffic. The persons/organizers who are interested in placing such idols may approach the Police Department for issue of NOC.

In case of use of sound system, specific permission should be obtained from the Police. After NOC from Police the persons/organisers may apply to the concerned Local Bodies/ PWD.

The Police is required to convene a meeting with organizers and issue necessary instructions to all concerned.

The Police would decide the procession arrangement and provide copy to the Sub Divisional Magistrate concerned. Necessary traffic and parking arrangements to be schemed for the procession on the fixed date from the place identified by the Police till the immersion site. The Coast Guard and Coastal Police have to be informed for necessary safety measures at the immersions locations.

She warned that any violation of the guidelines is punishable under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897.