No photos of politicians on school textbooks, bags: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday said public funds cannot be misused to print photographs for the personal interests of any politician, especially on text books, bags, and other educational materials. The State government should ensure that such practice is not continued in the future, the court said.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu made the observation on a PIL moved by one Oveyam Ranjan. The petitioner sought a direction to the State government to utilise the unused stock of text books and other stationery materials such as crayons, colour pencils, and school bags, which carried the photos of former chief ministers of the State.

“Thankfully, it is submitted by the Advocate General that a statement was recently made on the floor of the Assembly that the present dispensation will ensure that school bags, text books, and stationery bearing the photographs or other signs of previous chief ministers will continue to be used till exhausted, so as to not waste money already spent,” the court said. It is also submitted on behalf of the State that the Chief Minister does not desire his photographs to be published in such material in the future, the court added.

Accordingly, no further order needs to be made, except directing the State government that extreme care and caution should be taken to ensure that public funds are not expended for publicity purposes of political leaders, including in hoardings and other material, the court added.

“However, photographs of the Chief Minister may be carried, but should be restricted to advertisements in newspapers or a few hoardings, and certainly not on text books or exercise books or any educational material at all,” the bench said while disposing of the plea.

Inside the courtroom

