'Not in tune with secular principles...': Stalin moves resolution in TN Assembly urging Centre to repeal CAA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Union Government to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 to protect and ensure the unity and communal harmony in the country and to uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The resolution moved by CM MK Stalin said: "This August House considers that the CAA passed by Parliament in 2019 is not in tune with the secular principles laid down in our Constitution and also not conducive to the communal harmony that prevails in India."

"As per established democratic principles, a country should be governed taking into consideration the aspirations and concerns of the people belonging to all sections of the society. But it is clearly seen that the CAA was passed in such a way that it does not accord a warm support to the refugees considering their plight, but instead discriminate them according to their religion and their country of origin," the resolution also said.

Leaders of political parties in the House are conveying their views on this resolution and shortly, the resolution is expected to be adopted in the Assembly.