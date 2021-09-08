STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin gifts Rs 6,480 crore DA hike to TN govt employees

13 welfare measures announced for govt staff, pensioners, teachers ,CM promises to fulfil all fair demands of employees ,‘Ban on public Chaturthi festivities based on Centre’s advice’

Published: 08th September 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a slew of welfare measures including early DA hike for around 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners. In a significant move, he said the practice of placing a government employee under suspension on the day of his retirement would be dropped. He also promised that his government would fulfil the fair demands of government employees step by step. 

Policemen carrying a bubble top water
can during the Assembly session on
Tuesday | R Satish Babu

The announcements came in the backdrop of government employee unions demanding DA hike with retrospective effect from July. Recently, the pensioners staged agitation in this regard.  Making a statement under Rule 110 in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister said a hike in dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners will be enforced from January 1, 2022 instead of April 1, 2022 accepting representations from the unions. 

“This is being done despite difficult financial constraints faced by the government. This will cost an additional expenditure of Rs 1,620 crore to the State Exchequer and annually, the expenditure would be Rs 6,480 crore,” the Chief Minister said. Leaders of various political parties in the Assembly welcomed the announcements.

Talking to Express, M Anbarasu, president, Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association said, “We welcome the announcements of the Chief Minister. However, it failed to make us happy because what we expect is DA hike from July when the Central government announced it.  Tamil Nadu government employees used to get DA hike on par with Central government employees whenever it was announced. Now, enforcing the DA hike just three months ahead makes no difference.” 

Information dept
Minister MP Saminathan announced several welfare measures for journalists

  •  Establishment of a welfare board to ensure effective implementation of the welfare schemes for working journalists
  •  Hike in financial assistance given to the families of journalists who die in harness from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh
  •  Financial assistance to journalists who wish to train themselves by joining reputed institutions
  •  Kalaignar Ezhuthukol Award for a journalist who contributes to the upliftment of society
  •  Statues of freedom fighters and scholars will be installed in various parts of the State

Law Dept
Minister S Regupathy announced plans pertaining to various law colleges and courts 

  • A new law college to be established at Karaikudi
  • Rs 28 lakhs to be allocated for conducting international workshops and seminars
  • English training for govt law college students
  • Two legal research centres at Tamil Nadu National Law University, Trichy
  • An additional law officers block to be constructed in the Madurai bench of Madras HC at a cost of Rs 4.28 crores
  • Chief judicial magistrate courts to be set up at Kallakuruchi, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai and Tirupattur

Key announcements made by CM MK Stalin

The Chief Minister announced a slew of measures for the welfare of government employees and pensioners in the State

Hike in DA for 16 lakh government employees and pensioners from January 1, 2022

Retirement age of 29,137 cooks and 24,576 asst cooks working for nutritious meal scheme will be increased from 58 to 60

Disciplinary proceedings against teachers who took part in the strike during the previous AIADMK government will be dropped. If their promotional aspects were affected due to the disciplinary action, it would also be set right. Besides, those who were transferred during the strike, will be given priority in the counselling for transfers

Steps to fill vacancies for junior assistant posts in government schools

The period of suspension and period of agitation of govt employees who struck work during AIADMK government in 2016, 2017 & 2019 will be treated as service period

Orders will be issued to provide treatment for the children of government employees who depend on them irrespective of their age under the health insurance scheme

Practice of suspending an employee on the date of his retirement will be dropped

Appropriate guidelines will be issued for appointing legal heirs of the government employees who die in harness on compassionate grounds

Incentive for additional educational qualifications acquired during the service period to government employees which was cancelled in 2020 will be resumed soon

Considering the increase in the number of students getting admitted to the government schools, an appropriate number of teachers will be recruited to fulfil the student-teacher ratio

For Corona infection, treatment cost above `10 lakh will be allowed under the health insurance scheme for government employees

Training will be given to government employees at the district level to simplify and expedite works of the Treasuries and Accounts Department

Training will be given to newly appointed govt employees and those who are promoted to higher positions, in their respective districts

Electricity dept
Minister V Senthil Balaji said steps to boost power generation and facilitate consumption will be taken up

  • One lakh agriculture service electricity connections
  • A 4,000 MW solar power generation plant with a solar power bank of 2000 MW capacity 
  • Two hydropower generation plants with a capacity of 500 MW at Kothaiyar in  Kanniyakumari district and at Manalar in Theni district  
  • A total of 159 EB sub-stations to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,979 crore 
  • Smart meters to be set up on transformers at a cost of Rs 1,270 crore to monitor their  performance.
  • Upgradation of  33 KW sub-stations to 110 KW at a cost of Rs 125 crore
  • High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) to set up at 900 feeders at a cost of Rs 5,050 crore

Announcements made for Home, Prohibition and Excise Department

The consolidated pay for TASMAC employees will be hiked by Rs 500 from April next year.

