Stalin gifts Rs 6,480 crore DA hike to TN govt employees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a slew of welfare measures including early DA hike for around 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners. In a significant move, he said the practice of placing a government employee under suspension on the day of his retirement would be dropped. He also promised that his government would fulfil the fair demands of government employees step by step.

The announcements came in the backdrop of government employee unions demanding DA hike with retrospective effect from July. Recently, the pensioners staged agitation in this regard. Making a statement under Rule 110 in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister said a hike in dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners will be enforced from January 1, 2022 instead of April 1, 2022 accepting representations from the unions.

“This is being done despite difficult financial constraints faced by the government. This will cost an additional expenditure of Rs 1,620 crore to the State Exchequer and annually, the expenditure would be Rs 6,480 crore,” the Chief Minister said. Leaders of various political parties in the Assembly welcomed the announcements.

Talking to Express, M Anbarasu, president, Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association said, “We welcome the announcements of the Chief Minister. However, it failed to make us happy because what we expect is DA hike from July when the Central government announced it. Tamil Nadu government employees used to get DA hike on par with Central government employees whenever it was announced. Now, enforcing the DA hike just three months ahead makes no difference.”

Information dept

Minister MP Saminathan announced several welfare measures for journalists

Establishment of a welfare board to ensure effective implementation of the welfare schemes for working journalists

Hike in financial assistance given to the families of journalists who die in harness from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Financial assistance to journalists who wish to train themselves by joining reputed institutions

Kalaignar Ezhuthukol Award for a journalist who contributes to the upliftment of society

Statues of freedom fighters and scholars will be installed in various parts of the State

Law Dept

Minister S Regupathy announced plans pertaining to various law colleges and courts

A new law college to be established at Karaikudi

Rs 28 lakhs to be allocated for conducting international workshops and seminars

English training for govt law college students

Two legal research centres at Tamil Nadu National Law University, Trichy

An additional law officers block to be constructed in the Madurai bench of Madras HC at a cost of Rs 4.28 crores

Chief judicial magistrate courts to be set up at Kallakuruchi, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai and Tirupattur

Electricity dept

Minister V Senthil Balaji said steps to boost power generation and facilitate consumption will be taken up

One lakh agriculture service electricity connections

A 4,000 MW solar power generation plant with a solar power bank of 2000 MW capacity

Two hydropower generation plants with a capacity of 500 MW at Kothaiyar in Kanniyakumari district and at Manalar in Theni district

A total of 159 EB sub-stations to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,979 crore

Smart meters to be set up on transformers at a cost of Rs 1,270 crore to monitor their performance.

Upgradation of 33 KW sub-stations to 110 KW at a cost of Rs 125 crore

High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) to set up at 900 feeders at a cost of Rs 5,050 crore

Announcements made for Home, Prohibition and Excise Department

The consolidated pay for TASMAC employees will be hiked by Rs 500 from April next year.